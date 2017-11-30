Benton Police Upgrade Department With Body Cams

  Benton Police recently upgraded their fleet to include dual body and car cameras. The eight person department is currently outfitted with five new camera systems costing around $5,500 dollars per set. Sergeant Stephen Sanderson said the purchases were made with funds from alcohol regulatory fees and will eventually equip every officer. He said the last camera upgrade was ten years ago.

“We’ve had in car cameras for years and they were just getting old and starting to cause problems.” Said Sanderson.

Upgraded systems offer body cameras that work in sync with dashboard cameras. As more citizens seek to use their own devices to record police, Sanderson said the additional footage helps “offer two sides to every story.”

The new technology automatically uploads footage when officers return to the station. Before footage was recorded to an SD card that had to be manually uploaded by a supervisor to a department hard drive.

Case reports have increased said Sanderson, but that is to be expected with the holiday season. He said most crime this time of year involves theft and burglary.

Body Cam Study Shows No Effect On Police Use Of Force Or Citizen Complaints

By Oct 20, 2017

Having police officers wear little cameras seems to have no discernible impact on citizen complaints or officers' use of force, at least in the nation's capital.

That's the conclusion of a study performed as Washington, D.C., rolled out its huge camera program. The city has one of the largest forces in the country, with some 2,600 officers now wearing cameras on their collars or shirts.

AG Report: Police Violated Open-Records Law in Bodycam Use

By Jan 23, 2017
Andy Beshear, official photo

The Kentucky attorney general's office says state police violated the state's open-records law by refusing to turn over a copy of bodycam video from the fatal shooting of a suspect by municipal police.

Russellville Police Chief Says Body Cameras Reduce Complaints

By Oct 6, 2016
John Null/WKMS

As the Bowling Green Police Department prepares to equip its officers with body cameras, the police chief of a neighboring community is praising the technology.