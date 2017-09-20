Benton Funeral Home Owners to Face Six Indictments in Court

The owners of Filbeck Cann & King Funeral Home in Benton are summoned to appear in Marshall County Circuit Court next week to answer charges of forgery and fraud.

Tim King and Becky King were charged with six indictments by a Marshall County grand jury last week. The couple allegedly sold unauthorized and fraudulent life insurance policies and forged the signature of a licensed insurance agent employed at the funeral home. Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship said the Kings could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



“This is just the old borrowing from Peter to pay Paul," Blankenship said. "They were using this money for their own personal needs. In their mind they figured that when somebody finally died that they could come up with the money to take care of their funeral.”



Indictments follow an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Insurance. Blankenship said the Kings allegedly obtained a loan of more than $300,000 dollars to repay the victims of the financial crimes after learning about the investigation.

Tim King is accused of receiving payments totaling more than $55,000 from insurance companies without reimbursing the family member of a deceased nearly $14,000.

Blankenship said most of the victims have been repaid but said the Kings are innocent until proven guilty. The funeral home will remain open during the duration of legal proceedings.