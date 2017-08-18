Baptist Health Paducah President Bill Brown Resigns

The President of Baptist Health Paducah has resigned. Bill Brown has served as president since 2013.

In a release, Board of Directors Chair Diane Evans thanked Brown for his leadership over the years. The release did not specify why he resigned. Public Relations manager Kit Fullenlove said in an email there was no further information.

The Paducah hospital recently renovated and expanded a new cancer care center. Louisville-based Baptist Health cut more than 280 positions in the state earlier this year.