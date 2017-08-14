Ballard County Hires Paducah Firm To Increase Tourism and Economic Development Efforts

The Ballard County Fiscal Court, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority have hired a Paducah based marketing firm to create a five-year plan for the county.

20/20 Xtreme is creating a plan to increase tourism and economic development. Co-owner and president Jon Deaton said the company is providing consultation and digital marketing for local government and small businesses…. and said the most substantial part of their plan is community engagement.

“We will have community meetings where we open up the meetings to ask the community ‘What do you feel that this community is missing? What problems are they facing? What assets do they have? Could you give me some suggestions as to what you would like to see in this community.” Deaton said.

Deaton said they will be distributing surveys throughout west Kentucky to further community feedback.

20/20 Xtreme is also holding marketing seminars and an entrepreneurship contest for the community in the upcoming months. Deaton said these seminars are intended to assist the local businesses and stakeholders to better understand digital marketing, ecommerce and the newest digital trends.

The firm will be partnering with David Morse of Website Design Works. Deaton said the initiative will include expanding the county’s presence on their website and social media. Deaton said this is not a rebranding effort, it’s “developing a plan to better show off the community's assets and potential for growth.”





The first meeting for community feedback is September 7 at the Ballard County Chamber of Commerce.