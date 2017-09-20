Automotive Manufacturer Metalsa Adds 113 Jobs To Owensboro Facility

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Metalasa's Facebook page

  Mexican automotive manufacturer Metalsa is adding 113 jobs to their Owensboro facility.

The nearly $37 million dollar expansion will go towards producing a new line of stamped and welded components.

 

Governor Matt Bevin said Metalsa is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in Kentucky with three production facilities across the commonwealth, including Hopkinsville and Elizabethtown.

 

The new additions include robotic welding cells, assembly line robots and other expansions. The company will hire between September 2018 and June 2019.

 

Metalsa employs nearly 2,700 people in Kentucky.  

 

