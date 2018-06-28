Auto Parts Supplier DENSO Air Systems to Expand Operations in Hopkinsville

By 1 hour ago
  • DENSO Air Systems is expanding operations at its facility in Christian County, Ky.
    DENSO Air Systems is expanding operations at its facility in Christian County, Ky.
    David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

An auto parts supplier is expanding operations in Hopkinsville with a more than $3.5 million investment, creating 45 full-time jobs. 

Governor Matt Bevin's Office said in a release on Thursday that DENSO Air Systems Michigan Inc. is building a 48,000 square foot addition to its Hopkinsville facility.

The company is also purchasing new equipment to meet consumer demand. The expansion will increase production of aluminum HVAC pipes, tubes and hose assemblies for the automotive industry.

The Hopkinsville location currently employs 124 people. 

Republican State House Representative Myron Dossett said the expansion would not have been possible without the "pro-employment policies" of the Republican-led House.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $900,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

A timeline for expansion and hiring was not provided in the release. A request to the company for more information is pending.

Tags: 
hopkinsville
DENSO