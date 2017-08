This weekend, Murray State's Cinema International features the 2009 film "Amreeka." It's the story of a Palestinian Christian divorcee and her son who immigrate to America during the run-up to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. They confront prejudice both within and without as they try to navigate a new world. Todd Hatton speaks with Cinema International Director Dr. Therese Saint Paul and coordinator of MSU's Religious Studies Department Dr. Christine Lindner about "Amreeka."

