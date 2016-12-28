Associated Press: Muhammad Ali's Death is Kentucky's Biggest Story of 2016

The death of Muhammad Ali — and the reports of the memories it evoked of his life as a boxing champion and humanitarian — has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2016 by a poll of The Associated Press’ editors, news directors and reporters.

The Louisville native died in June at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Ali’s star-studded memorial and send-off in Louisville was watched by the world.

Kentucky's No. 2 AP story dealt with fundamental political change: the Republican takeover of the Kentucky House of Representatives in the November elections after nearly a century of Democratic control.

The state's third biggest story was the feud between Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear that played out in state courts.