Associated Press: Muhammad Ali's Death is Kentucky's Biggest Story of 2016

Boxer Muhammad Ali weighs in before his heavyweight bout with Jerry Quarry on Oct. 20, 1970, in Atlanta.
Credit AP

The death of Muhammad Ali — and the reports of the memories it evoked of his life as a boxing champion and humanitarian — has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2016 by a poll of The Associated Press’ editors, news directors and reporters.  

The Louisville native died in June at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.  

Ali’s star-studded memorial and send-off in Louisville was watched by the world.  

Kentucky's No. 2 AP story dealt with fundamental political change: the Republican takeover of the Kentucky House of Representatives in the November elections after nearly a century of Democratic control.  

The state's third biggest story was the feud between Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear that played out in state courts.  

 

muhammad ali
The Associated Press
Governor Matt Bevin
Andy Beshear

Related Content

Western Kentucky Economic Development Leaders on Bevin's Secretary Pick

By Dec 14, 2016
via Kentucky's Governor web page

  Governor Matt Bevin named Terry Gill for Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Wednesday. Gill recently served as president of the marketing service OneTouchPoint and is a board member of the Louisville-based Investment Committee for Access Ventures.

Stumbo: Democrat's Testimony "Absolutely Irrelevant" in Bevin Investigation

By & Dec 8, 2016
Kentucky Legislative Research Commission

Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo says he did not approve the subpoena of a Democratic lawmaker saying the legislator's testimony is "absolutely irrelevant" in an investigation of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.  