Appriss to Create 200 Jobs with HQ Expansion in Jeffersontown

A data and analytics company is investing $11.3 million dollars to relocate its headquarters to Jefferson County and create 200 jobs.

Appriss Inc. will consolidate services from two Louisville-area locations and relocate by mid-2018 to a Jeffersontown building currently used by ResCare Inc.

The company’s developer plans a new fitness area, conference center and outdoor lounge, as well as new entrances and signage.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Byal said the 105,000 square foot space will include meeting and collaboration areas for more than 400 employees.

The new jobs are projected to pay an average hourly wage of nearly $40 dollars.