Analysis: SIU President Didn't Inform Trustees Of Proposal

A newspaper analysis shows Southern Illinois University's president may have been aware of a separation bill before trustees were informed.

SIU President Randy Dunn has been criticized over his handling of a proposal to shift $5.1 million in state appropriations funding from the Carbondale campus to Edwardsville.

The Southern Illinoisan says its analysis of documents the university released Thursday show Dunn could've been developing models for state appropriation reallocation as early as July 2017.

Emails indicate that Dunn counseled SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook throughout the development and unveiling of the proposal. They also show Carbondale officials and the Board of Trustees weren't immediately informed of the proposal.

The board of trustees split 4-4 to place Dunn on administrative leave last week after an email surfaced in which he used a slur to refer to critics of the reallocation.