Amish Sue Auburn, KY Over Equine Diaper Law

By Laura Ellis 30 minutes ago

Credit WFPL News

Two Amish men are suing the city of Auburn, Kentucky, in Logan County, saying a city ordinance is placing a substantial burden on their freedom of religion.

The ordinance, passed in 2014, requires all horses within the city of Auburn to be outfitted with equine diapers to catch their waste.

The plaintiffs are members of the Old Order Swartzentruber (SWART-zin-troo-burr) Amish religion, widely considered the most conservative Amish order, and affixing diapers to their horses is not permitted by the Swartzentruber church.

Plaintiffs Dan Mast and Emanuel Miller say they and other Amish Auburn residents carry shovels with them and clean up any waste their horses leave behind.

Since their religion also forbids paying fines they consider unjust, Amish men there have been serving ten- to twenty-day sentences in jail for violation of the city law. Plaintiffs’ attorney Dan Canon says the underpinnings of the religious doctrine have to do with the use of modern conveniences.

“The community as a whole has said, as a matter of religious principle, we’re not allowed to put these bags on our horses," Canon said.

Auburn officials say the ordinance is needed to protect public health and maintain clean streets.

No Dropping: Law Mandating Horse Poop Bags Rankles Amish

By Nov 1, 2016
Teddy Llovet / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

Amish residents are fighting back against a western Kentucky town’s ordinance requiring horses to wear collection bags to catch their droppings.  

Amish Fight Animal Droppings Law in Court

By May 6, 2015

An Amish father and son will be in a Logan County courtroom Wednesday.  The men are facing charges of violating a local ordinance requiring owners to clean up after their large animals.

Amos Mast and his son Dan, both of Auburn, were cited this year by police for refusing to fit their horses with special bags to collect their droppings.  The ordinance requires large animals to wear the collection devices in order to keep streets clear of feces. 

Members of the Amish community object to the law, claiming the devices can spook their horses.  The Mast family will take their case before a jury in Logan District Court. 

The Masts are members of the Old Order Amish, the same sect involved in a legal battle a few years ago when they refused to place a slow-moving vehicle emblem on the back of their horse-drawn buggies.  They objected to the bright orange emblem on religious grounds.  The General Assembly eventually passed a law allowing the Amish to place reflective tape on their buggies.