American Red Cross New Year Blood Drive in Need of Donors

Credit American Red Cross Blood Donors, Facebook

The American Red Cross annual New Year’s blood drive in Paducah is desperate for donors.

The blood drive known as the “Holiday Hero Drive” began yesterday and will last until Tuesday evening. American Red Cross Account Manager Anthony Tinin says with school being out, receiving blood around this time of year is always a challenge.

“This time of year we have a great need for all blood types. We are in a critical need for blood donations right now. Type O donors are specifically needed because they are the universal blood type,” says Tinin.

 

Tinin says donors need a photo ID and should eat 45 minutes to an hour before giving blood. The blood drive is located at First Christian Church in Paducah and will last until 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. All donors will receive a free long sleeve American Red Cross t-shirt.

Monday, January 2nd - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah
Tuesday, January 3rd - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah

