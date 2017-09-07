Ahead of 'District 9' Showing, Murray State Professor Describes Living in South Africa

Murray State University associate professor of history David Pizzo shares a personal testimony of his time staying in South Africa with Tracy Ross on Sounds Good ahead of the Cinema International showing of 'District 9.'

Directed by South African director, Neil Blomkamp, the sci-fi film centers around an alien invasion over Johannesburg. Pizzo also takes a deeper look into the film with an historical context of apartheid.

'District 9' will be shown on September 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 in the Curris Center Theater.