400 Mile Yard Sale Brings Attention To Small Communities

An annual 400 mile yard sale stretching across the commonwealth begins tomorrow and runs until Sunday. Organizer Debby Spencer said the event began in 2004 in an effort to draw traffic into small towns along historic U.S. Route 68 like Aurora, Benton, Cadiz and Draffenville.

“Originally it was antiques, collectibles and stuff- but we were trying to do it all in the antique shops. We realized it was the yard sales that really attracted them-they like the antique shops but they really like those special sales.” Spencer said.

Spencer said last year’s yard sale saw people coming from 43 states and 7 countries - as far away as Japan. She said the yard sale provides an economic benefit to more than 60 communities along the route as many people stay at local hotels and eat at local restaurants.