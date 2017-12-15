25 Soldiers Return to Fort Knox After Six-Month Deployment

Fort Knox welcomed home 25 soldiers from southwest Asia just in time for the holidays.

The News-Enterprise reports that the red team from the 1st Theater Sustainment Command returned Wednesday, having spent the last six months working out of Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Brett Ayvazian said at a ceremony at Fort Knox that the soldiers enabled the accelerated defeat of the Islamic State group in Mosul, Iraq and Raqqa, Syria.

The sustainment command ensures U.S. Central Command troops have supplies and the requisite transportation capabilities, and has been perpetually deployed since 2006. The three teams rotate deployment every six months, with the white team deploying two weeks ago.

 

