2017 Empty Bowls Project of Paducah Happening February 25

By & 21 minutes ago

Credit Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, Facebook

Matt Markgraf speaks with Michael Terra about the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah happening February 25.

 

The Empty Bowls Project is an international, grassroots effort to fight hunger. 2017 marks the 27th year of the international project. Terra, a ceramicist, said he had participated in the project in other cities and decided to start one in Paducah when he discovered it wasn’t already established. All proceeds from the event go to the Paducah Community Kitchen, which Terra says served around 70,000 meals last year.

Many of the ceramic bowls are made with community support. The Paducah School of Art and Design sponsored throw-a-thons and glaze-a-thons in which community members helped create the bowls, no prior skill required. Bowls are also collected from artists and students. With a ticket to the event February 25, participants get to choose a bowl from the 500 available and have it filled up to 10 times by 17 different restaurants that will have booths set up at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

 

More information about the event is available on Facebook and at the Terra Cottage studio at 214 N 7th Street, where tickets are also available. Terra invites anyone with questions about the event to contact him at 270-908-0090.

Tags: 
Empty Bowls Paducah
michael terra

Related Content

[Audio] How to Participate in a "Throw-A-Thon" for The Paducah Empty Bowls Project

By & Jan 20, 2016
Michael Terra, Empty Bowls Project of Paducah

The Empty Bowls Project returns to Paducah for the sixth year. The event helps sponsor 70,000 meals that the community kitchen serves every year, with approximately 1,700 bowls. On Sounds Good, Paducah artisan Michael Terra discusses the Throw-A-Thon, Monday and how he got involved in bringing the project to Paducah.

Empty Bowls Event to Feed Paducah's Hungry, February 15

By Kate Lochte Feb 5, 2014
Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, Facebook

The Empty Bowls Project returns to Paducah at the Julian M. Carroll Convention Center February 15. The evening is a fundraiser for The Community Kitchen of Paducah, and gathers over 1,400 hand-made ceramic bowls and over a dozen different restaurants for an opportunity to feed the most fragile members of our community. Kate Lochte speaks with Michael Terra of Terra Cottage Ceramics about the event.

Terra Stepping Down from LowerTown Festival, Yeiser to Direct

By Parker Franklin Mar 24, 2016
LowerTown Arts & Music Festival

Lower Town Arts and Music Festival Co-Director Michael Terra says he’s stepping down next year. In his stead, The Yeiser Art Center will produce the annual event alongside Co-Director Victoria Terra. 