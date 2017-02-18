2017 Empty Bowls Project of Paducah Happening February 25

Matt Markgraf speaks with Michael Terra about the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah happening February 25.

Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, 2017

The Empty Bowls Project is an international, grassroots effort to fight hunger. 2017 marks the 27th year of the international project. Terra, a ceramicist, said he had participated in the project in other cities and decided to start one in Paducah when he discovered it wasn’t already established. All proceeds from the event go to the Paducah Community Kitchen, which Terra says served around 70,000 meals last year.

Many of the ceramic bowls are made with community support. The Paducah School of Art and Design sponsored throw-a-thons and glaze-a-thons in which community members helped create the bowls, no prior skill required. Bowls are also collected from artists and students. With a ticket to the event February 25, participants get to choose a bowl from the 500 available and have it filled up to 10 times by 17 different restaurants that will have booths set up at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

More information about the event is available on Facebook and at the Terra Cottage studio at 214 N 7th Street, where tickets are also available. Terra invites anyone with questions about the event to contact him at 270-908-0090.