101st Airborne Soldiers Return from Iraq Thursday

Credit U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook

Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in the 101st Airborne Division are returning home from a nine-month deployment to Iraq and Southwest Asia this week. 

Fort Campbell is holding a ceremony for the soldiers Thursday at 10 a.m.

The unit, known as ‘STRIKE,’ supported Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command with Operation Inherent Resolve. The team conducted surface-to-surface fires, training and equipping and advising of Iraqi security forces in the fight against Da’esh.

Approximately 400 soldiers in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team deployed in August.

