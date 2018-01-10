101st Airborne Division to Deploy to Afghanistan this Spring

The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell are deploying this spring to Afghanistan.

The Department of the Army notified the division on Wednesday.

The 101st headquarters will replace the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters as part of a regular rotation of forces to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

In a release, Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas said this will be the division headquarters’ fourth deployment to Afghanistan in the last decade. "We know the terrain, we know our partners and we know our mission," he said.