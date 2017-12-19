This Year’s Flu Shot is Only 10% Effective, but Health Professionals Still Encourage Getting One

  This season’s flu shot is less effective than year’s past. That’s according to Calloway County Health Department public health director Amy Ferguson.

She said this year’s flu shot is only 10 percent effective, but says it’s better than going unprotected.  

 

“We do encourage everyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot to go ahead and get one, even though the effectiveness is not very good this season," Ferguson said. "But 10 percent is better than nothing, and it’s not too late to get the flu shot.”

 

Ferguson said the holiday season is a prime time for the flu to be spread. She said there are three main strains of flu going around.

 

Ferguson said besides getting a flu shot, people should wash their hands frequently and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze.

 

Media outlets and health officials warned of a 10 percent effectiveness due to estimates in Australia.

 

The CDC said it’s too soon to determine overall effectiveness in the U.S.

Flu Season
Calloway County Health Department

