Yarmuth and Massie Only Kentucky 'No' Votes On Obamacare Replacement

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to replace major elements of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday. Four out of six of Kentucky’s Congressmen voted in favor of the bill.

Like every other Democrat in the House, Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth voted against the bill. He’s been an outspoken supporter of the ACA and accused Republicans of voting in favor of the bill without understanding its consequences.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie also voted against it, saying in a statement that the legislation “could result in worse outcomes, fewer options, and higher prices for Kentuckians who seek health care.” Massie favors an all-out repeal of the ACA.

Republicans James Comer, Andy Barr, Brett Guthrie and Hal Rogers all voted in favor of the measure. Comer said the legislation would make health insurance more affordable by killing taxes and regulations.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it will likely undergo revisions.