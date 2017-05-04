Yarmuth and Massie Only Kentucky 'No' Votes On Obamacare Replacement

By Person: Ryland Barton 50 minutes ago

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to replace major elements of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday. Four out of six of Kentucky’s Congressmen voted in favor of the bill. 

Like every other Democrat in the House, Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth voted against the bill. He’s been an outspoken supporter of the ACA and accused Republicans of voting in favor of the bill without understanding its consequences.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie also voted against it, saying in a statement that the legislation “could result in worse outcomes, fewer options, and higher prices for Kentuckians who seek health care.” Massie favors an all-out repeal of the ACA.

Republicans James Comer, Andy Barr, Brett Guthrie and Hal Rogers all voted in favor of the measure. Comer said the legislation would make health insurance more affordable by killing taxes and regulations.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it will likely undergo revisions.

Tags: 
American Health Care Act
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
healthcare

Congressman Comer on Voting for American Health Care Act

By 3 hours ago
comer.house.gov, cropped

U.S. Congressman James Comer says he is "proud to stand with President Trump" in supporting the Republican crafted healthcare bill that passed the House on Thursday. The American Health Care Act narrowly passed the House and heads to the Senate. 

Here Is What's In The House-Approved Health Care Bill

By 2 hours ago

House Republicans approved their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.

Here's a rundown of key provisions in the American Health Care Act and what would happen if the Senate approves them and the bill becomes law.

Buying insurance

Trump 'Confident' About GOP Health Care Bill's Prospects In The Senate

By 4 hours ago

Updated at 5:37 p.m. ET

The House voted Thursday to narrowly approve a Republican-drafted measure that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act — the first step toward keeping one of President Trump's campaign pledges and a victory for GOP lawmakers who have long railed against Obamacare, as the ACA is commonly known. The vote was 217-213.

The measure moves to the Senate, where its fate is far from certain — and where top lawmakers in both parties are already signaling that there is a long legislative process ahead.

GOP Passes Its Health Care Bill At Long Last, But Still A Long Way To Go

By 8 hours ago

Updated at 3:45 p.m. ET

Republicans finally got their health care bill.

After seven years of repeal-and-replace rhetoric against the Affordable Care Act, two presidential campaigns waged for and against it and a recent high-profile failure, House Republicans passed their bill.

The trouble is this bill is likely never to become law — at least in its current iteration.