World Cafe Remembers The Musicians We Lost In 2017

If the artist deaths we've collectively mourned over the past couple years have taught us anything, it's to celebrate our living heroes. See that tour. Cheer as loud as you can, while you can.

We were lucky to have some of the artists we lost in 2017 pass through the World Cafe to perform and speak with David Dye, and have collected their sessions below. We also remember Walter Becker of Steely Dan, Fats Domino, Chris Cornell, David Cassidy, Clyde Stubblefield, Prodigy, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, Kim Jonghyun of SHINee, Bunny Sigler and more — artists who didn't make it into the Cafe for sessions, but whose music certainly reached and impacted us. We send love to the families, bandmates and fans of artists we lost this year, and we send eternal beams of thanks for their music out into the ether.

