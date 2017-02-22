Work on New Bridge Over Washed-Out Road at Caldwell/Trigg Border to Begin

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work on a new bridge near the border of Caldwell and Trigg Counties is set to begin this week.

The bridge would carry Kentucky 276 / Blackhawk Road across Long Pond Branch near Wallonia. The road has remained closed after heavy rain washed away the culvert.

A wash-out in July 2015 led to a fatality. Local farmers had requested a temporary culvert at the site to reopen the road in September 2015.

That too was washed-out after heavy rain in July 2016. Work on a new bridge is set to begin by the end of the week.

The project costs $533,756 and is set for completion by May 15.