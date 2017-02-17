Wooldridge Joins Foundation for Kentucky Industry Board of Directors

By 5 seconds ago

Credit via Chris Wooldridge Linked In Profile

  Chris Wooldridge of the Murray State University Small Business Development Center has joined the Foundation for Kentucky Industry board of directors. FKI is a statewide nonprofit with the goal of strengthening the manufacturing industry. FKI’s Board of Directors is comprised of manufacturing, education, economic development and public policy leaders. Project and program partners include Lightweight Innovations For Tomorrow (or LIFT), JPMorgan Chase, Kentucky Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education.

 

Tags: 
Chris Wooldridge
FKI
Foundation for Kentucky Industry

Related Content

Kentucky is the 4th Best State for Entrepreneurs

By Aug 25, 2014
iStockPhoto

Kentucky ranks in the top 5 of the best entrepreneurial climates in the nation according to an annual economic study.

Retailers Connect in Murray for National Small Business Week

By & May 4, 2015
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

District Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State, Chris Wooldridge and President/CEO of the Murray-Calloway Chamber of Commerce Aaron Dail visit Sounds Good to speak with Chad Lampe about a Retailers Roundtable in Murray Wednesday morning as part of the observance of National Small Business Week, which includes information about a new tool being developed for small business to make actionable change and decisions based on local market data. 

[Audio] Hopkinsville Community College Hosts 2016 Regional Entrepreneur Conference

By Parker Franklin & Mar 7, 2016
Regional Entrepreneur Conference / Facebook

Hopkinsville Community College is hosting an entrepreneurial conference on March 9. HCC Workforce Development Liaison Lea Martin and Kentucky Small Business Development Center District Director Chris Wooldridge speak with Tracy Ross on Sounds Good about what to expect.