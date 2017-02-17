Wooldridge Joins Foundation for Kentucky Industry Board of Directors

District Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State, Chris Wooldridge and President/CEO of the Murray-Calloway Chamber of Commerce Aaron Dail visit Sounds Good to speak with Chad Lampe about a Retailers Roundtable in Murray Wednesday morning as part of the observance of National Small Business Week, which includes information about a new tool being developed for small business to make actionable change and decisions based on local market data.