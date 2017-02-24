Women Discuss Generational Gaps, Taking Risks and More at Business Leadership Conference in Murray

Women of all ages and backgrounds gathered in a ballroom at Murray State University this week for Leadership Women Launch, an annual conference training women to be leaders in business. Taylor Inman spoke with some of the women in attendance to learn more.

Around 150 women packed into tables, wearing pantsuits and heels, networking, taking notes and absorbing what they could to take back to their jobs and personal lives. Cierra Massengale is a senior in Organizational Communication at Murray State University, she said she was hesitant about attending the conference.

“I was nervous coming here today because I didn’t know what it would be. I thought it would be women of a certain age that I wouldn’t be able to connect to. It was completely out of my comfort zone but I took that opportunity. And it taught me to take all opportunities I can get.” Massengale said.

Generational gaps in the workplace, taking risks and opportunities, balancing work life with personal life, and dealing with change… topics tied into the larger goal of helping women become better bosses and better employees. Tips and solutions presented by women, for women.

Allison Pollock is another senior Org. Com. major at Murray State. She says she attended the event to get to know women in the community. She said she’s been able to learn what they do and see how they empower other women.

“I think it’s easy for young girls like myself that are in college, who are about to get into the workforce to be a little intimidated, or challenged going into different roles.” Pollock said.

Speakers encouraged the audience to take what they had learned and apply it to their career and personal life. Many of the women voiced plans to apply certain lessons to their businesses. Lisa Rudolph is on the Murray State Board of Regents and co-owns a tire business with her husband. She said the lesson about change in the workplace has made her more sympathetic to her employee’s learning curves.

“We’re automating a few things at the office and there are some people who are not so

‘tech-savvy; this will be great to take back there to help introduce it to them slowly,” Rudolph said.

While much of the conference focused on taking charge, there was also a large emphasis on taking care of the working woman’s mental health. Speaker Sylvia Lovely used a metaphorical situation, comparing a man who has to leave work to a woman who is running late because of her child.

“Well mom calls, because she went to daycare and the kid threw up on her, ‘I got to go home and change clothes and I’m sorry but I’m going to be a little late,’ everyone goes ‘hm.’. It’s really different, isn’t it?” Lovely said.

Adding to the positive atmosphere, Lovely stepped beyond talk of managing skills and leadership roles, encouraging women to take action by helping other women who don’t have as much privilege as they do.

“I need you to be strong women. I need for you to be strong women, why? Because there are so many out there who don’t have a chance...reach out to women who need you.” Lovely said.