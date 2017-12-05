Woman Denies Sexual Relationship With Ex Speaker

The lawyer for a woman who settled a sexual harassment claim with Kentucky's former House speaker said they did not have a sexual relationship.

Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position last month after acknowledging he paid to settle a sexual harassment claim with a woman in his office. He denied harassment, but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages to the woman.

Monday, House Republican spokeswoman Daisy Olivo filed a lawsuit saying Hoover had a sexual relationship with the woman and used money from prominent campaign donors to pay the woman to keep her quiet.

Garry Adams, an attorney who represents the woman, said Monday that allegations Hoover had sex with her are "absolutely not true." Adams said he is confident political donors did not pay for the settlement.

