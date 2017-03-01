WKU's Police Chief Speaks Out Against Concealed Carry Bill

WKU's interim Police Chief Mitch Walker
  A bill in the Kentucky General Assembly would allow concealed carry permit holders to bring their weapons on to college campuses.  Proponents say that would prevent school shootings, or stop them once they began.  Mitch Walker is the interim police chief at Western Kentucky University.  He said he doesn’t think concealed carry training is extensive enough.

 

"Currently we have police officers who carry on campus and we have extensive training on firearms and firearm safety.  I'm not against the 2nd amendment, but I think training and experience is very important." Walker said.

 

Walker also said it would be hard for police to differentiate between the good guy and bad guy during active shooter situations.  The legislation is stalled in the House education committee.  Under current Kentucky law, guns brought to college campuses must remain in a vehicle. Murray State University's Police Chief has also recently spoken out against House Bill 249, that would permit a person with a concealed carry license to bring their weapon not only onto school campuses, but other government buildings, including General Assembly meetings, with the exception of courtroom and detention facilities. 

 

