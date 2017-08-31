WKU President on Reassessing Priorities in Light of Tight Budget, Performance Funding

In a speech to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club Wednesday, Timothy Caboni said the university must consider cutting things that are not part of its core mission.

The new president of Western Kentucky University says the school’s budget was built for a different era and a re-allocation of resources is necessary.

"As wonderful as adding things can be, there are times when you have to look at things that you've added and ask, 'Have these been successful?'," Caboni said. "Is this where we want to deploy our resources now, or are there other places where they might be more useful?"

Caboni declined to say if programs and positions would be eliminated, but said that’s not up to the president, but rather working groups and a steering committee tasked with developing a new strategic plan for WKU.

Caboni will serve as co-chair of the committee.

That process is expected to take nine months.