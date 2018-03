Western Kentucky University has a new women’s head basketball coach.

Assistant coach Greg Collins was promoted to the top spot Tuesday following the departure of Michelle Clark-Heard, who is the new head coach at the University of Cincinnati.

Collins has been an assistant at WKU for the past six seasons.

Clark-Heard leaves after six seasons as the Hilltopper head coach. She led the team to a record of 154 wins and 48 losses, and four NCAA Tournament appearances.