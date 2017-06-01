WKU Football Players Indicted on Multiple Charges

Six current Western Kentucky University football players and a former player have been indicted in an assault case at a campus fraternity.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a news release that a Warren County grand jury indicted the men on various charges Wednesday. The indictment accuses the men of illegally entering the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on March 5 and four men allegedly assaulted an individual.

The charges include felony wanton endangerment and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, menacing and criminal trespass. Among the players charged were backup running back Quinton Baker and starting defensive lineman Chris Johnson.

The school's athletic department says in a news release that Baker, Johnson, wide receivers Xavier Lane and Jahcour Pearson, linebacker Tyler Obee, and defensive lineman Cecil Stallings have been suspended indefinitely.

