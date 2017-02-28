WKU Files Lawsuit Against Its Student Newspaper

Western Kentucky University has filed a lawsuit against its student newspaper, arguing that the school is not required to release records related to sexual misconduct by university employees.

The WKU lawsuit against the College Heights Herald comes after a decision by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear in January that the university is required to release Title IX records about investigations of sexual harassment by employees. The names and any other personal identifiers were to be redacted. The lawsuit was filed in Warren Circuit Court by the law firm representing the university, Kerrick Bachert. Michael Abate of the law firm Kaplan and Partners is representing the College Heights Herald.

“We think here in this in this case that the paper was absolutely entitled to receive these documents. And we think it’s incredibly unfortunate that it has come to a point where the university is suing its own student paper over conducting important and essential journalism meant to protect the students.” Abate said.

WKU General Counsel Deborah Wilkins said in a statement that even redacted

versions of the records would not ensure the privacy of those who filed the

complaints.