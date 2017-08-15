The WKMS Short Storytelling Contest Returns: Post-Apocalyptic Style

It’s the end of the world...tell us a story about it!

Welcome to the WKMS Short Storytelling Competition!

Entrants submit a written short story accompanied with an audio recording. The story length should be between four to six minutes. This year’s theme is post-apocalyptic fiction in connection to Hopkinsville’s Big Read book, Station Eleven.

Keep reading for a tutorial on how to use your smart phone to record yourself, or you can call the station at 1-800-599-4737 for more assistance on how to record.

The story must be original and FCC clean (meaning no profanities). Only one entry per person.

Submissions will be accepted September 15 – October 15 at midnight. A group of judges will narrow those down to our Top 4.

The Top 4 will tell their short stories live Thursday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Hopkinsville Brewing Company. Audience voting will determine the champion.

We’ll professionally record the readings and air them during Sounds Good.

The overall winner will also have excerpts from their story featured in Paducah Life magazine, with the full story published online.

It’s a great opportunity to share your work – and your story-telling chops – with your community. Entrants must be available for the October 26 event if selected as finalists.

How to record your short story:

Once you’ve written your story, now it’s time to record yourself telling this tale.

New technology has made the process of getting good quality audio much easier.

Here are some easy steps to record yourself on your smart phone and email the audio to WKMS. However, if you don’t have access to a smart phone or have trouble navigating the recording, we are happy for you to call in and schedule a recording with us, over the phone @ 1-800-599-4737.

1. Locate the memo or voice recorder on your smart phone.

2. Open the application and begin recording your story. Hold the phone up to your ear like you’re speaking on it and read your story. This for the judges listening purposes and not for broadcast. The reading doesn’t need to be perfect.

3. Name your recording.

4. Select the recording and the share icon.

5. Send your entry to msu.wkms@murraystate.edu with some identifying information in the text of the email. Please also send a text version of your story as well.

6. That’s it! You’ve entered. We look forward to hearing your short story!