WKMS Sci-Fi Friday Returns: FREE Showing of District 9

Now Showing: District 9

September 8, 2017

MSU’s Curris Center Theater

Science at 7, Free Movie at 7:30

It's time again for our FREE annual Sci-Fi Friday - a celebration of science, learning and film with WKMS. This time we’re showing South African movie, District 9. An allegory for apartheid, it’s about a refugee camp in Johannesburg where alien “bugs” have been sequestered for decades.

Before the movie, Dr. Laura Sullivan-Beckers and the Biology department will will have spiders, praying mantises, “assassin bugs” and more crawly critters in the lobby for your learning pleasure.

The week of the event, we'll also have film commentaries and an important and insightful historical interview with Murray State Professor, Dr. David Pizzo, about South African apartheid. And there are 2 additional showings of the film, Thursday, Sept 7 and Saturday, Sept 9 at 7:30 without the science exhibits beforehand.

Need MORE Science? Tune in every week on Friday from 1 to 3pm on WKMS to learn about everything from the outer reaches of space to the tiny microbes in our bodies on public radio staple, Science Friday.