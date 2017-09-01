WKCTC Remembers 9/11 with Witness Presentation

Two West Kentucky Community and Technical College employees who witnessed 9-11 will recount their experience in a public presentation on Wednesday.

Brian Heller and John Lewter will share their stories in the presentation titled “They Were There.” Event coordinator Brent Taylor said he hopes the event will help pass memories of the attack to younger generations.

“It's been long enough now since 9/11 that there are people who don’t remember it,” Taylor said. “In particular, our incoming classes would have been just toddlers at that time and we want them to be able to know these stories.”

Audience members will be able to share their memories of 9/11 after the presentation. Heller was in Washington D.C. and Lewter was in New York City during the attack sixteen years ago.

 

