Winter Weather To Hit Southern IL And West KY Thursday And Friday

The National Weather Service in Paducah said west Kentucky and southern Illinois are getting a taste of spring temperatures this week, only to be followed by a winter storm.

The region will experience temperature highs in the low 60’s on Thursday followed by rain and freezing temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning.

Counties along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are expected to get a tenth of an inch of ice or less. Parts of Calloway, Marshall, Trigg, Lyon, Christian and Hopkins Counties in Kentucky are expected to get close to a quarter inch of ice.

Snowfall will start Friday morning and continue until around noon for the region.

Snowfall will stop in southern Illinois between 6 and 9 A.M, but will continue until noon for west Kentucky. Wind chills are expected to be below freezing and speeds are expected to be between 10-25 mph. Temperatures are expected to remain freezing until Sunday across the region.

The NWS and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are warning travelers in the area to stay alert as the storm moves into the area.

Paducah NWS meteorologist Rick Shanklin said returning Murray State students should wait as late as Sunday to travel back to the region.

“Things probably will improve some, you know with road crews out and that kind of thing, especially on the major highways. But the later they can come in the more it will allow that to happen.” Shanklin said.

KYTC said pre-treating highways with brine will be ineffective due to expected rainfall prior to the wintry mix.

They said accumulating ice before the start of snow could limit the ability of highway crews to improve driving conditions, particularly in the early hours of the event.

KYTC encourages motorists to closely watch weather forecasts as the storm arrives.



