Williams Named New KCTCS Chancellor

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has named a new chancellor. Dr. Kristin Williams begins August 16. She is currently president of Henderson Community College.

She has served as interim president of Hazard Community and Technical College and chief academic officer at Hopkinsville Community College. Prior to joining KCTCS, she was vice president at Santa Fe Community College in Florida.

Williams has a Ph.D in educational leadership, a master’s degree in higher education leadership and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture - all from the University of Florida.

KCTCS President Jay Box said in a release this week that Williams brings experience and student-focus to the role.

The chancellor serves as the chief academic officer for the system. Work includes leadership, service and support for academic affairs, economic and workforce development, institutional research and distance learning and collaborative initiatives.

Rhonda Tracy stepped down from the position earlier this year.