When a Pension Reform Bill Will be Filed Remains a Question in Frankfort

With just under three weeks of Kentucky legislative activity on the books, leaders of the General Assembly remain unsure when action on pension reforms will occur. No pension bill has been filed thus far in the House or Senate.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday he hoped the issue would have been resolved back in October. The Manchester Republican says he’s not prepared to act on a bill, until all the financial implications are calculated.

“This component may affect 10,000 people. This component may affect 44,000 people. Different things affect different people because there’s different tiers between in the different systems. And the systems themselves are different, when you talk about the K system versus the T system.”

Stivers is referring to the teacher retirement system versus the Kentucky employee retirement system.

House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne was asked today if it’s possible a pension vote could run up against action on a new two-year state budget. “It is possible certainly, but I would hope that we would have that done before we get to the budget,” said Osborne Friday.

Both Osborne and Stivers said they expect significant action on pension reforms before the current legislative session ends.

