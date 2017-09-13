Western KY Botanical Garden to Host "Backwoods Ball" Fundraiser

A "Hee Haw"-style skit and bourbon tasting are just some of the features of the upcoming "Backwoods Ball" fundraiser at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. On Sounds Good, Tracy Ross speaks with Garden co-founder Bill Tyler. They talk about the history of the garden, its origins as a flat, sterile soybean field and more about their fundraising event.

Ahead of their "Backwoods Ball" fundraiser, Western KY Botanical Garden co-founder Bill Tyler speaks with Tracy Ross about the history of the Garden, their plans to develop and expand, and the Backwoods event. The Botanical Garden, which will reach it's 25th anniversary next year, started in a donated soybean field that was 8 acres of flat, sterile land. Created with the idea of starting a Master Gardener program, the Botanical Garden has been thriving in the small Kentucky community ever since.

Tyler speaks highly of the Owensboro community and the support they provide the Garden, allowing it to grow in size from its soybean beginnings. Now comprised of 13 acres, the Garden has about 5 acres of undeveloped land that they plan to utilize in the near future.

The Botanical Garden's fundraiser, "Backwoods Ball," takes place on Friday, September 22nd from 7 to 10 pm. Live music from the Lanham Brothers Jamboree, square dancing, a special "Hee Haw"-type skit, and bourbon tastings will all be featured at the event. Catering will be provided by Moonlight BBQ from Owensboro, KY. Guests can also look forward to handmade artwork by local KY artists and a silent auction. Find more information about the "Backwoods Ball" here.