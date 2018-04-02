Western Kentucky Circuit Court Judge Suspended For Misconduct

A Circuit Court Judge in far western Kentucky is being temporarily suspended for several counts of misconduct.


 The Judicial Conduct Committee issued an Agreed Order of Suspension for First District Circuit Court Judge Timothy Langford this week.

 

He is charged with nine counts of misconduct, including an allegation that he had requested inmates from Fulton County Detention Center perform community service by helping rebuild West Hickman Baptist Church.

Langford originally denied all counts.

The agreed order resolves pending claims and charges and states that Langford recognizes and admits he violated provision of the Code of Judicial Conduct. In the order, he maintains that the violations were not intentional.

A formal hearing with the committee was scheduled for June, but Langford waived it when he agreed on the suspension.

The order detailed that Langford agreed to not retaliate against witnesses, agreed that statements by him or others under his direction would constitute a breach of the order and would lead to reinstitution of the charges and that he will withdraw as a member of the board of directors of the First Judicial Circuit Corrections Board.

 

Langford will begin his sixty day suspension, without pay, on April 18. Langford’s district includes Hickman, Ballard, Carlisle and Fulton counties.

Read the full suspension order here. 

Judge Timothy Langford
misconduct
Judicial Conduct Commitee

