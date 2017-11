Authorities say a west Kentucky man has died in a farming accident.

The Paducah Sun reports Graves County sheriff's deputies found 71-year-old Ronald Alderdice under an all-terrain vehicle on Monday around 11 a.m.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said on Facebook that deputies responded to an area near Alderdice's residence between the Cuba and Lynnville communities.

Redmon said Alderdice was later pronounced dead by the county coroner's office.