Weakley Co. Schools Get ‘Trauma Packs’ Containing Gunshot Wound Clotting Kits

By 19 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Weakley County Emergency Management

Weakley County Emergency Management recently presented county schools with trauma packs to better-equip them to handle emergency situations.

The packs contain gunshot wound clotting kits, identical to those kept in Martin Police vehicles. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the kits contain a powdered blood-clotting agent that could be used in the case of an active shooter.

 

“Once upon a time we thought it was a good idea for us as officers to have those kits and we thought well that would also be a good idea to have accessible within the schools for the same reason. Hope we never have to use them, but just in case we have something like that, just another edge of preparedness,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua says he wants to make sure schools are as safe and prepared as possible. Weakley County Emergency Management funded the trauma packs.

 

