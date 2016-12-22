Watkins Confident Nuclear Moratorium Bill Can Pass Republican House

State Representative Gerald Watkins is confident a bill to end the decades-old nuclear moratorium has the best chance of passing in the upcoming legislative session.

This is the fourth time Watkins has pushed the state to allow the building of nuclear reactors, which he says are now smaller, safer and less expensive. Previous bills have failed in the House, and Watkins says much of that has to do with coal interests. But he says nuclear power in Kentucky would work in concert with the coal industry, instead of replace it.

“On the energy committee, it’s heavily loaded with a lot of eastern Kentucky lawmakers, or has been, it’s hard to convince them that nuclear is compatible with coal and actually makes coal more attractive because it reduces the carbon footprint for the state which means we can burn more coal,” Watkins said.

Watkins says he’s confident in the bill getting a reading as Republicans with a new House majority will be focusing on job creation and economic legislation. Danny Carroll is sponsoring the sister bill in the Senate, which has approved such legislation in recent years. The session begins January 3rd.