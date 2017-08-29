Water Tops Houston Dam's Spillway As Harvey Drifts Toward Louisiana

  • Houston, Texas, and other areas along the Gulf Coast are facing intense flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. In this photo from Monday, Rhonda Worthington is lifted into a boat while on her cellphone with a 911 dispatcher, after being helped from her car in Houston.
    LM Otero / AP
Flash flood warnings and mandatory evacuation orders are being issued for yet another day by officials along the Texas and Louisiana coast, where Tropical Storm Harvey is dropping catastrophic amounts of rain. In Houston, water is running over the spillway of a key dam.

As of 10 a.m. ET, a rain gauge southeast of Houston reported 49.32 inches — breaking a state record that was set by cyclone Amelia in 1978, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

"Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of 7 to 13 inches through Friday over parts of the upper Texas coast into southwestern Louisiana," the NHC said in an update Tuesday morning.

Federal and state officials say they haven't compiled an official death toll for Harvey. In the large-scale chaos that the storm has brought, emergency crews have been working to save stranded residents and cope with the flow of evacuees — all while more rain is forecast for areas that have already been flooded.

Here's the latest news we have about this lingering, dangerous storm:

Texas

In Houston, water has risen above the spillway at the dam at the Addicks reservoir, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water early Monday, hoping to control the massive amount of water. The spillway's elevation is 108 feet; the water was measured at 108.31 feet Tuesday morning.

"An official with the Harris County Flood Control District says it's the first time the Addicks dam has ever been overtopped," NPR's Greg Allen reports.

Water overtook the spillway around 8 a.m. local time; at 5 p.m. on Monday, the Corps said the water had reached approximately 105 feet. The water will endanger more homes and add to the flooding that has already crippled the area.

As we reported Monday, officials urged residents who live near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs to evacuate or monitor water levels, as the Corps announced that rising levels were forcing the release of water.

"Rainfall totals from the past 12 hours show #Harvey is winding down, but not done yet," the Houston office of the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Record-setting rains in Harris County, which includes Houston and is home to some 4.6 million people, has knocked several water level gauges and rain sensors out of service, the Harris County Flood Control District said.

Louisiana

Parts of the state have already seen flooding — and heavy rains are predicted to hit the state, and parts of neighboring Arkansas, Tuesday night and into Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

There are problems in New Orleans, where officials say a key drainage pump was knocked out by a fire on Monday and must now be repaired.

"The announcement from Mayor Mitch Landrieu came after 4 inches of rain earlier in the day caused street flooding in neighborhoods across the city," member station WWNO reports.

The news comes in the same week the city marks the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. It's the same pump, WWNO adds, that had recently undergone repairs after "flooding earlier this month exposed infrastructure failures and unreported maintenance issues."

Forecast

"Isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches over the upper Texas coast, including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area," the National Hurricane Center says.

More than three days after Harvey made landfall as a category 4 hurricane, the storm's center is back out over the Gulf of Mexico, south of Galveston. The storm is moving east-northeast at near 3 mph. It's expected to remain offshore tonight and to return inland on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is predicted along the Gulf Coast, with the NHC warning of 5 to 10 inches of rainfall in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and Alabama — and total rain accumulations of 5 to 15 inches across south-central Louisiana.

