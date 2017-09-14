Watch Tony Joe White, Brent Cobb And Lori McKenna Perform Live

The Americana Music Festival & Conference continues today in Nashville, Tenn., and WMOT — in collaboration with World Cafe, VuHaus and NPR Music — is bringing you live performance videos, hosted by WMOT's Jessie Scott, from Tony Joe White, Brent Cobb and Lori McKenna at Thiel Studios. The performances will start at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST.



Coming up:

WMOT's live schedule continues on Friday Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. CST/3:00 p.m. EST with live sets from Webb Wilder, Kasey Chambers, Tyler Childers, Lindi Ortega, North Mississippi Allstars and Pony Bradshaw.

