Watch The Secret Sisters, Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan And More Perform Live

Live from the Americana Music Festival and Conference, WMOT — in collaboration with World Cafe, VuHaus and NPR Music — brings you a live webcast of the WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 Birthday Bash at the Yee-Haw Tent in downtown Nashville. Watch the live video webcast starting at 11:00 a.m. CST/noon EST on Saturday, Sept. 16 via VuHaus, above.



Schedule:

11:00 a.m. CST: Paul Thorn

12:00 p.m. CST: Reckless Kelly

1:00 p.m. CST: Whitney Rose

2:00 p.m. CST: The Secret Sisters

3:00 p.m. CST: The Deep Dark Woods

4:00 p.m. CST: The O'Connor Band with Mark O'Connor

5:00 p.m. CST: Lilly Hiatt

6:00 p.m. CST: Texas Gentlemen

7:00 p.m. CST: Aaron Lee Tasjan

8:00 p.m. CST: Katie Pruitt

9:00 p.m. CST: Vandoliers

