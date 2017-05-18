Watch Live: Nancy And Beth, Pixies Perform In Philadelphia (Thu 5/18)

Beginning Thursday, May 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET, watch a live stream of the sassy vaudeville duo Nancy And Beth (better known as actors Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) and the pioneering alt-rock band Pixies. They perform as part of this year's Non-Comm convention, held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
The show streams live via VuHaus; find approximate set times (listed in Eastern time) below.
Thursday, May 18
12 p.m. — Nancy And Beth
12:25 p.m. — Pixies
Non-Comm runs Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19. Check out the full schedule of performances.
