Waste Grants Totaling $4.6M Awarded to Kentucky Counties

Kentucky officials say grants totaling $4.6 million have been awarded to Kentucky counties for recycling, household hazardous waste and composting.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet's Division of Waste Management said in a news release the grants are to expand recycling infrastructure, reduce solid waste going into landfills, ensure proper management of household hazardous waste and help improve composting operations.

The Kentucky Pride Fund provides the 86 grants. The fund is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.

The grants require a 25 percent local match in cash or in-kind contributions.

A list of grant recipients is available at http://waste.ky.gov/RLA/recycling/Pages/recycling.aspx.