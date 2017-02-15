Volunteers Needed To Review Foster Care Cases In West Kentucky Counties

By 21 minutes ago

Credit FILE404, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in Kentucky are looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in 37 counties. In Western Kentucky, Christian, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Trigg counties are in need of volunteers. Volunteers help to review files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with the cabinet and courts on behalf of foster children. Delores Smith is regional supervisor with the Department of Family and Juvenile Services. She said volunteers ensure children receive necessary services while in out-of-home care.

 

“Often times these children’s voices would go unheard if it wasn’t for the Citizen Foster Care volunteers advocating for their needs and for permanency.” Smith said.

 

Among the western Kentucky counties in need of volunteers, Smith said 188 children are in foster care - and 116 of them are in Christian County. Smith said around 20 volunteers are needed in these counties. Volunteers must complete a six-hour training and must consent to a criminal record and Central Registry check, where a recommendation will be made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.

   

Tags: 
Foster Care
Kentucky
Volunteers

Related Content

Kentucky Committee Passes Bill Allowing Non-Relative Foster Care

By Feb 9, 2017
file404, 123rf Stock Photo

A committee has passed a bill that would allow state social workers to place children with adults who are not their blood relatives but have an "emotionally significant relationship" with the child.

State Foster Care Overhaul Proposed

By 23 hours ago
Cathy Yeulet/123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky’s foster care and adoption procedures are getting scrutiny during the legislative session. Last week, Governor Bevin called for a thorough review during his State of the Commonwealth address. Senate President Robert Stivers agrees it is time for significant reforms.

Bevin Wants Foster Care Settlement Thrown Out

By Jul 20, 2016
Cathy Yeulet, 123rf Stock Photo

Gov. Matt Bevin wants a judge to throw out a court settlement made under former Governor Steve Beshear that would ensure that church-run foster care programs don't try to proselytize to children.