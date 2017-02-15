Volunteers Needed To Review Foster Care Cases In West Kentucky Counties

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in Kentucky are looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in 37 counties. In Western Kentucky, Christian, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Trigg counties are in need of volunteers. Volunteers help to review files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with the cabinet and courts on behalf of foster children. Delores Smith is regional supervisor with the Department of Family and Juvenile Services. She said volunteers ensure children receive necessary services while in out-of-home care.

“Often times these children’s voices would go unheard if it wasn’t for the Citizen Foster Care volunteers advocating for their needs and for permanency.” Smith said.

Among the western Kentucky counties in need of volunteers, Smith said 188 children are in foster care - and 116 of them are in Christian County. Smith said around 20 volunteers are needed in these counties. Volunteers must complete a six-hour training and must consent to a criminal record and Central Registry check, where a recommendation will be made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.