Vice President Pence Gives $4K to Diane Black's Bid for TN Governor

By 34 minutes ago

Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black can count Vice President Mike Pence among her supporters.

The Black campaign received a letter of praise from Pence — and a $4,000 check from his political action committee. The vice president in the letter cites the congresswoman from Gallatin for her "strong stand with our administration."

Black is the chair of the House Budget Committee and has played a leading role in the Republican tax legislation before Congress. Pence writes that he and President Donald Trump "stand with those who stand with us."

Black is one of five major candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed term-limited Governor Bill Haslam. The others are former state Senator Mae Beavers, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee.

