UT Martin Sees Increased Enrollment, Retention Rates

Chancellor Keith Carver
Credit Courtesy of UT Martin

The University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor is celebrating record breaking retention rates and increased enrollment.

Chancellor Keith Carver praised university staff at the annual fall faculty meeting Tuesday, citing an 11 percent increase in first-time freshman enrollment.

 

Carver says UT Martin expects to break its record for freshman-sophomore retention rates with 76 percent of freshmen expected to return this year. Carver attributes rising enrollment to lower out-of-state tuition and early contact with high-school students.

 

UT Martin is a new partner in the Tennessee Pathways program, which helps introduce K-12 students to options after graduation.

 

UT Martin is still assessing final enrollment numbers and examining its budget. Carver says final reports will determine whether or not outsourcing custodial and maintenance work is necessary.

  

UT Martin

