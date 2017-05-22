UT Martin Names Kurt McGuffin New Athletics Director

The University of Tennessee at Martin has named Kurt McGuffin as the new director of intercollegiate athletics.

UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver said in a release McGuffin was the “top choice” from a pool of candidates. McGuffin said his plans over the summer involves developing relationships with program donors and coaches.

McGuffin is the athletics director at Missouri Western State University where he has served for nearly six years. Before that he was assistant athletics director and director of athletics development at the University of Colorado in Boulder and senior associate athletics director for external operations at Kansas State University. He has a bachelor of science from Kansas State and a master of science from Wichita State.

McGuffin fills the post previously held by Julio Freire. He begins in his new role on June 28.